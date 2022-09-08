Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne's Tributes To The Queen Are Heartbreaking

On September 8, news of Queen Elizabeth II's death sent shockwaves across the globe. According to The New York Times, Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old when she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. King Charles III, her son, issued a statement in honor of his late mother upon her passing. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote via the royal family's official Twitter account. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

And after news of Elizabeth's death spread, celebrities and fans from all over the world did indeed begin sharing their heartfelt messages about the icon.

One notable celebrity couple from England, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, separately broke their silence about the tragic news. Ozzy posted a photo of the queen in her younger years on Twitter with the caption, "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II." Ozzy's wife, Sharon, also paid tribute to the late monarch on Instagram with an emotional note: "The embodiment of strength and dignity, upholding and performing her vow to The United Kingdom. Unwavering," Sharon wrote. "May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King."