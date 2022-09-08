How The NFL Will Pay Tribute To The Queen

The longest-serving monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland on September 8. While her death will trigger a national period of mourning, including a state funeral to be held after she has laid in state in both Scotland and England, tributes have already started to flood social media from institutions around the globe. From official statements made by the White House and former U.S. presidents to those shared by famous musicians, the queen has been remembered fondly by many. Not missing the opportunity to also share their grief for and appreciation of the queen, various sports organizations have indicated they will take their own actions to show their support for Elizabeth, including the PGA and NFL, per TMZ Sports.

The publication detailed that the NFL stated they will honor Her Majesty during their 2022-2023 league kickoff game, which will be held on September 8 as well. The league has indicated that they will hold a moment of silence for the queen, though it's unclear whether or not that moment will be before the start of the game or during halftime, as was done at the FC Zurich vs. Arsenal match held on September 8. Regardless of when such a moment is held, it's sure to be a touching tribute to a woman who attended a college football game on her first official trip to the United States as queen.