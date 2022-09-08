Hillary Clinton Recalls Her Favorite Memory With The Queen

There's no shortage of tributes pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II from world leaders and politicians, which goes to show how much of an impact the monarch has had across nations. While former President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton already issued a joint statement highlighting how the queen has had an "extraordinary life," Hillary offered another touching homage to the queen.

At the premiere of her Apple TV+ docuseries "Gutsy," the politician shared how much she adored the longtime monarch and how meeting her was an important part of her life. "I was privileged to meet her and spend time with her," she told Variety. "Probably one of the highlights of my time in public service was when I was Secretary of State, staying in Buckingham Palace and talking with her about her gardens, which were a great love of hers ... I had many really pleasant and wonderful conversations. She loved to ask questions, she was so lively and she'll be missed." She also described Queen Elizabeth as a "woman who served with such honor and distinction."

Hillary has been a longtime fan of Queen Elizabeth. In her memoir, she said the queen "reminded me of my own mother in her appearance, politeness and reserve" (via The New York Times). Furthermore, in June, during the U.K.'s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Hillary described the queen as "very smart," "quite funny," and "quick to laugh" at the time — but what impressed her most was the queen's ability to "have a conversation about nearly anything," including complex topics like military weaponry (via BBC).