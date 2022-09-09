What Sam Asghari Reportedly Wants From Kevin Federline Amid Britney Spears' Family Drama
It's pretty safe to say Sam Asghari and Kevin Federline aren't exactly best friends right now. The current husband and former husband of Britney Spears don't appear to have the best relationship ever, and it seems like things have only turned more sour between the group amid Federline's repeated speaking out about the pop princess.
The former backing dancer has made his life with Spears' sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, very public, getting candid about his boys' relationships with their mom during family tell-all interviews with Australia's "60 Minutes" and Britain's "ITV News." Those telling interviews came as things really heated up between the exes after Federline leaked footage of Spears with their children that had been recorded several years prior.
Asghari hasn't been taking things lying down, though, and hit back at his wife's first husband via an in an Instagram Story in August. "Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their [mother's] choices and positive body image they wouldn't be the 1st teenagers [embarrassed] of their parents. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager," he hit back, per Page Six. "Eventually if not already they will realize their [mother's] choices are harmless and an expression of a newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of," he added. Now, we're getting even more of an insight into how the model really feels about Federline.
Sam Asghari reportedly wants an apology from Kevin Federline
It sounds like Sam Asghari is ready to hear Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline say the hardest word; sorry. "Sam thinks it was a low blow for Kevin to put Jayden on TV and he feels he should apologize... Britney loves those boys so much and has done nothing but provide for them and for Kevin too," a source claimed to Hollywood Life, admitting he's shocked by how K-Fed put his sons out there. "It is very hurtful and Sam is so angry that Kevin has hurt his wife this way," the insider added.
They also claimed Spears has taken all the interviews and talk about her abilities has a mother has been particularly difficult, especially after the tough time she had with her conservatorship. The insider shared that Asghari has supposedly been trying to tell his wife her children might be more open to spending time with their when they're older, but claimed she's cut up over their strained relationship.
Spears herself has been very vocal about her ex and their kids speaking out, repeatedly hitting back on Instagram. In a since deleted audio post shared on September 5, she asked her boys (via Bustle), "Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"