What Sam Asghari Reportedly Wants From Kevin Federline Amid Britney Spears' Family Drama

It's pretty safe to say Sam Asghari and Kevin Federline aren't exactly best friends right now. The current husband and former husband of Britney Spears don't appear to have the best relationship ever, and it seems like things have only turned more sour between the group amid Federline's repeated speaking out about the pop princess.

The former backing dancer has made his life with Spears' sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, very public, getting candid about his boys' relationships with their mom during family tell-all interviews with Australia's "60 Minutes" and Britain's "ITV News." Those telling interviews came as things really heated up between the exes after Federline leaked footage of Spears with their children that had been recorded several years prior.

Asghari hasn't been taking things lying down, though, and hit back at his wife's first husband via an in an Instagram Story in August. "Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their [mother's] choices and positive body image they wouldn't be the 1st teenagers [embarrassed] of their parents. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager," he hit back, per Page Six. "Eventually if not already they will realize their [mother's] choices are harmless and an expression of a newly found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of," he added. Now, we're getting even more of an insight into how the model really feels about Federline.