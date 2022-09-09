Prince Harry's Relationship With Camilla Is About To Get Even More Complicated

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, titles in the royal family are changing. King Charles III will now take the throne, with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles by his side.

Earlier in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made the decision that Camilla would indeed become queen consort when her son took the throne.

According to Us Weekly, that announcement was reportedly a sore topic for Prince Harry, who doesn't have the best history with the new queen consort. It's no big secret that King Charles loved Camilla and had an affair with her while married to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana. After some time had passed following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, King Charles and Camilla eventually were married in 2005. The new king reportedly had pushed for Queen Elizabeth to name Camilla the Queen Consort ever since. However, neither Prince Harry nor his brother, Prince William, took too kindly to the news that it was actually happening.

Nevertheless, royal etiquette reigns over personal feelings, even for members of the royal family. So there will be another change coming for Prince Harry that he might not like.