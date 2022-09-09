Prince Harry's Relationship With Camilla Is About To Get Even More Complicated
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, titles in the royal family are changing. King Charles III will now take the throne, with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles by his side.
Earlier in 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made the decision that Camilla would indeed become queen consort when her son took the throne.
According to Us Weekly, that announcement was reportedly a sore topic for Prince Harry, who doesn't have the best history with the new queen consort. It's no big secret that King Charles loved Camilla and had an affair with her while married to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana. After some time had passed following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, King Charles and Camilla eventually were married in 2005. The new king reportedly had pushed for Queen Elizabeth to name Camilla the Queen Consort ever since. However, neither Prince Harry nor his brother, Prince William, took too kindly to the news that it was actually happening.
Nevertheless, royal etiquette reigns over personal feelings, even for members of the royal family. So there will be another change coming for Prince Harry that he might not like.
Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla
With Camilla Parker Bowles as the new queen consort, all will have to bow or curtsy to her upon approach. That includes other members of the royal family, including Prince Harry. "It would be the protocol to bow to the new king and queen," Majesty managing editor Joe Little told Page Six. There is no word whether this happened after members of the royal family arrived to Scotland after the queen's passing. However, it will now be customary for them all.
Of course, the royal family will likely put on brave, quiet faces in the midst of their grief and any disagreements behind the scenes. In terms of what's next for Prince Harry in the coming days, he has reportedly flown from Balmoral to London to meet his wife, Meghan Markle. According to E! News, the couple will reportedly remain in the U.K. through Queen Elizabeth's funeral. An official date has not been announced, though it is reportedly happening within the next 10 days.