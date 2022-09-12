Kourtney Kardashian Unveils Unexpected New Business Venture

Move over, Poosh! Kourtney Kardashian has another business endeavor that most of us would not expect. The mother of three spoke with WSJ. Magazine on September 12 to promote her latest business venture — a company called Lemme. According to the outlet, the company sells all-natural edible supplements, and there's no doubt it's been a labor of love for the reality star. Kourtney says that it has taken her five years to develop the product, and she served as the test subject through everything. "My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she revealed. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body."

Kardashian also spilled the tea by sharing her favorite gummy with fans, and we're guessing that it may be a best-seller. "Matcha is probably my favorite gummy. It has B12, [so] it's not like jittery caffeine energy ... it's like the tiniest bit of caffeine," she told the outlet. "The B12 and the coenzyme Q10 give you that sustained energy. I feel really passionate about the ingredients and the combinations."

In true Kardashian fashion, the new line also has its own Instagram page. Within five days of its first post, the page has already amassed over 140,000 followers and has posted several promotional pics featuring the oldest Kardashian sister.