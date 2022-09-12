Kourtney Kardashian Unveils Unexpected New Business Venture
Like all of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian appears to be pretty business savvy. Maybe thanks to a bit of help from momager Kris Jenner? But nevertheless, there's no doubt that the whole Kardashian family hustles. Kylie has Kylie Cosmetics, which spiraled into Kylie Baby, while Kendall Jenner has her tequila brand, 818. Then there's Khloé Kardashian — one of the co-founders of the popular denim brand Good American. Kim Kardashian also has several different businesses, but SKIMS seems to be one of the most popular.
Then there's Kourtney, who is the brains behind Poosh, a lifestyle website that includes tricks, beauty tips, and many health and wellness articles. There are plenty of pieces to peruse, and new content seems to be added on a daily basis. Kourtney also explains why she chose to take the leap and start the brand. "I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space," Kourtney shares on the website. "Healthy living gets a bad rap; it's as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you're not sexy or cool." The business endeavor has gained a ton of readers, and its Instagram page alone boasts 4.7 million followers.
Now, keeping with the health and wellness theme, Kourtney has a new business endeavor that is different from anything she (or her sisters) has ever done.
Kourtney launches edible supplements brand, Lemme
Move over, Poosh! Kourtney Kardashian has another business endeavor that most of us would not expect. The mother of three spoke with WSJ. Magazine on September 12 to promote her latest business venture — a company called Lemme. According to the outlet, the company sells all-natural edible supplements, and there's no doubt it's been a labor of love for the reality star. Kourtney says that it has taken her five years to develop the product, and she served as the test subject through everything. "My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she revealed. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body."
Kardashian also spilled the tea by sharing her favorite gummy with fans, and we're guessing that it may be a best-seller. "Matcha is probably my favorite gummy. It has B12, [so] it's not like jittery caffeine energy ... it's like the tiniest bit of caffeine," she told the outlet. "The B12 and the coenzyme Q10 give you that sustained energy. I feel really passionate about the ingredients and the combinations."
In true Kardashian fashion, the new line also has its own Instagram page. Within five days of its first post, the page has already amassed over 140,000 followers and has posted several promotional pics featuring the oldest Kardashian sister.