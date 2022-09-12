Nicki Swift Asks: Which Is Your Favorite Pair Of Famous Siblings? - Exclusive Survey
Hollywood stardom often runs in the family, as celebrity siblings aren't unusual in the industry. Sometimes working in the same business can be draining. The Jonas Brothers reportedly split due to differences in where they wanted to take their music. "There is a deep rift within the band," spokesman Jesse Derris told People when the brothers canceled their tour in 2013. Nonetheless, after some time apart to create their own music, the brothers reconciled in 2019.
Derek and Julianne Hough often competed against each other when they were younger. "When we were little, competing, I always wanted to beat [Derek], because I'm his baby sister," Julianne told Entertainment Tonight. The Houghs later appreciated having someone to lean on, strengthening their bond and turning the competition into a partnership.
Sometimes having an older sibling in the industry can make it hard for someone to make a name for themselves, too. "When I was about nine years old, I thought, 'When I'm going to become an actress, I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase so I can stand on my own two feet,'" Elizabeth Olsen said on the "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Olsen mentioned that she didn't want her name to be associated with her famous sisters, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, but didn't care as much later in life. While famous siblings go through their ups and downs, the fans can't get enough of them.
Fans can't get enough of Chris and Liam Hemsworth
Of the many famous siblings in Hollywood, Chris and Liam Hemsworth are the fan-favorite pair, as 25.09% of the 582 Nicki Swift readers surveyed declared. Despite both brothers auditioning for the role of Thor, Liam admitted that he looks up to his older brother. "He's my hero," Liam said in a 2019 GQ interview. "I look up to him ... And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team."
Luke and Owen Wilson came in second, with 22.85% of the votes. While the brothers opened up about the hardships of working together on "The Wendell Baker Story" to People, they were also grateful to have each other. "[We] just have the same kind of sense of humor," Luke told the outlet. "It's great to be so close to people you're working with."
The dynamic duo of tennis came in third place in our survey, as Serena and Venus Williams earned 22.16% of the votes. Rather than letting a rivalry spark in the family, the professional tennis players decided to lift each other up throughout their careers. "The fearlessness with which she approached the game was something I've always really admired," Venus told Harper's Bazaar of her sister. "She doesn't accept second. She explicitly told me herself that she plays for first place." Whether it's a friendly rivalry or a strengthened bond, it's clear that fans love Hollywood siblings.