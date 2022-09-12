Nicki Swift Asks: Which Is Your Favorite Pair Of Famous Siblings? - Exclusive Survey

Hollywood stardom often runs in the family, as celebrity siblings aren't unusual in the industry. Sometimes working in the same business can be draining. The Jonas Brothers reportedly split due to differences in where they wanted to take their music. "There is a deep rift within the band," spokesman Jesse Derris told People when the brothers canceled their tour in 2013. Nonetheless, after some time apart to create their own music, the brothers reconciled in 2019.

Derek and Julianne Hough often competed against each other when they were younger. "When we were little, competing, I always wanted to beat [Derek], because I'm his baby sister," Julianne told Entertainment Tonight. The Houghs later appreciated having someone to lean on, strengthening their bond and turning the competition into a partnership.

Sometimes having an older sibling in the industry can make it hard for someone to make a name for themselves, too. "When I was about nine years old, I thought, 'When I'm going to become an actress, I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase so I can stand on my own two feet,'" Elizabeth Olsen said on the "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Olsen mentioned that she didn't want her name to be associated with her famous sisters, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, but didn't care as much later in life. While famous siblings go through their ups and downs, the fans can't get enough of them.