What Will Happen To Camilla's Children Now That The Queen Is Dead?

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family has already seen huge shakeups in terms of titles. The biggest, of course, is King Charles III ascending to the throne. Another major change? The king's wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, becoming the new queen consort.

Before her passing, Queen Elizabeth herself decided that Camilla would receive the title of queen consort when her son eventually took the throne. "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," the late queen shared in a statement at the time. King Charles III also confirmed Camilla's new position in his first speech as king. "I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla," he shared. "In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my queen consort." He reassured the public that Camilla would be devoted to the new duties of the role.

Camilla has remained pretty active since marrying King Charles, serving as patron or president of over 90 charities, according to the royal website. With a new title comes great responsibility, but some wonder how Camila being queen consort will impact her two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.