R. Kelly's Legal Reckoning Reaches Whole New Level

After decades of accusations and weeks upon weeks of court proceedings, R. Kelly has finally been slapped with another round of charges.

In September 2021, the rapper, who used to be one of the biggest names in the R&B scene, was found guilty of nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering, per The New York Times. For years, the disgraced singer had built a reputation of being a predator but somehow kept managing to dodge the allegations made against him. He finally got what was coming to him when he was later sentenced to 30 years in prison. "These crimes were calculated and carefully planned, and regularly executed for almost 25 years. You taught them that love is enslavement and violence," U.S. district judge Ann Donnelly said during the sentencing (via The Guardian).

On top of already being convicted in New York, Kelly's also facing charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in his hometown of Chicago. It's somewhat a do-over of his child pornography trial from 2008, in which he was acquitted of all charges, per NPR. And now there's finally a verdict, delivering a new wave of legal repercussions for Kelly.