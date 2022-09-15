Why Harry And Meghan Are Absolutely Fuming At King Charles Over Lilibet And Archie

The royal family have no doubt been going through a very tough time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The tragic passing of the 96-year-old monarch has seen her nearest and dearest reunite multiple times to mourn her, including on the day of her death, September 8, when her family — including the now King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and her famously feuding grandsons, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex — all rushed to Balmoral to be by her side. Sadly, it was reported that only King Charles III and Anne made it on time to say goodbye to their beloved mother.

There have been platy of tributes to the queen flooding in from her family members ever since then, and King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry have even put on a very united front of years of reported drama between the family members. Daily Mail published photos of the trio walking alongside their fellow family members with the queen's coffin on September 14, while the brothers were joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex, for a walk around Windsor Castle to see the many flowers placed outside in tribute to the queen.

But while it seemed as though the warring family may have at least temporarily buried the hatchet under such horrific circumstances, a new report is claiming things may not be as harmonious as they've seemed.