Why Harry And Meghan Are Absolutely Fuming At King Charles Over Lilibet And Archie
The royal family have no doubt been going through a very tough time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The tragic passing of the 96-year-old monarch has seen her nearest and dearest reunite multiple times to mourn her, including on the day of her death, September 8, when her family — including the now King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and her famously feuding grandsons, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex — all rushed to Balmoral to be by her side. Sadly, it was reported that only King Charles III and Anne made it on time to say goodbye to their beloved mother.
There have been platy of tributes to the queen flooding in from her family members ever since then, and King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry have even put on a very united front of years of reported drama between the family members. Daily Mail published photos of the trio walking alongside their fellow family members with the queen's coffin on September 14, while the brothers were joined by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex, for a walk around Windsor Castle to see the many flowers placed outside in tribute to the queen.
But while it seemed as though the warring family may have at least temporarily buried the hatchet under such horrific circumstances, a new report is claiming things may not be as harmonious as they've seemed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want HRH titles for their children
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are said to be pretty unhappy with Harry's family right now over the titles their two children will be allowed to use. Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has now technically become a prince, while Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (who was actually named after the late queen) has become a princess. It's expected that their grandad, King Charles III, will officially anoint the positions to them, but Harry and Meghan are supposedly upset the two can't call themselves His or Her Royal Highness (HRH). "There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the queen died," a source claimed to The Sun. As for why the late queen's great-grandchildren won't be granted the titles? Because they, nor their parents, are working royals.
As royal watchers will already know, Harry and Meghan stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020. That meant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could no longer join in with some things reserved for working royals, one of which was evidenced on September 14 when Harry was, per Daily Mail, excluded from saluting during a coffin procession. Also not allowed to salute was Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who was stripped of his HRH title in January.
Why do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want Archie and Lilibet to have royal titles?
Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped their His and Her Royal Highness titles in 2020, The Sun claimed they want their children to have them over safety concerns. "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security," a source said.
Notably, Meghan has spoken out about her children being protected and a lack of titles for them before, bringing up the subject during the couple's notorious interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. "We were very scared having to offer up our baby, knowing they weren't going to be kept safe. In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time... we have in tandem the conversation of [whether] he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter. Meghan also claimed before Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born that protocol was changed to ensure Archie Mountbatten-Windsor did not get a royal title.
Per The Guardian, King Charles III could still potentially remove Archie and Lilibet's prince and princess titles, but would have to issue a Letters Patent amending their rights.
Why have the royal family's titles changed?
The big discussion about Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's titled came about after some of the royal family's titles changed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. Of course, Prince Charles instantly became King Charles III, while his wife, Camila Parker Bowles, became queen consort, as the family's position in the line of succession all moved up. That meant William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are now known as both Prince and Princess of Wales plus Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, after inheriting his father, King Charles III's former titles, per The Telegraph. Prince William also gained the titles Duke of Rothesay in Scotland and the Earl of Carrick, and his and Kate Middleton's children became Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales, per Harper's Bazaar.
While the royal family are surely all getting use to their new titles and new lives without the queen, there's no doubting things will likely be difficult for them for a while. Prince Harry, who was thought to be particularly close to his grandmother, was even seen wiping away tears in emotional photos shared by Daily Mail as he and his family attended Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state service at Westminster Hall, London, on September 14.