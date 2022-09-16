Trisha Paytas' Name For Their First Child Is Sure To Get People Talking
Trisha Paytas had just given birth to a baby girl, and their choice of name for their child was unconventional, to say the least.
There was much fanfare about the birth of Paytas' child, especially since there was a conspiracy theory saying that Queen Elizabeth II had been reincarnated as their baby. On September 8, the same day the queen died, the theory made rounds on social media, prompting Paytas to address it the next day. The influencer said in a TikTok video that they felt "embarrassed" about the rumors as they didn't want the birth of their child to be surrounded by negativity. "Yesterday on the internet, I, for some reason, was trending," Paytas shared. "And I was so scared because I've been trying to stay out of drama and everything, and I realized the ultimate internet troll got trolled. And not in a good way."
Paytas said that she felt "weird" that people were trying to make memes out of Queen Elizabeth's passing. "I still don't get the correlation between the two... But I did not have my baby and there is no reincarnation of the Queen in my baby," she said. Ultimately, though, Paytas wanted to put all the jokes to rest and asked fans not to make fun of their baby. "My baby is not even born and she's just like this joke of the internet. Please be kind to my baby. She deserves love and respect."
Now, Paytas has finally given birth to their daughter, and they have shared the name they picked.
Trisha Paytas named their baby Malibu Barbie
Trisha Paytas and their husband, Moses Hacmon, are over the moon to announce that their daughter is finally born. The YouTube star took to Instagram to share the good news, and took it as an opportunity to share the name of the baby as well. Apparently, it's Malibu Barbie.
"She has arrived," Paytas wrote in their post. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon born 09.14.22." Hacmon also dedicated a post to their daughter on Instagram, saying, " Malibu Barbie Paytas Hacmon. happiest day of our lives! @trishapaytasbackup I'm am so proud of you! You made this experience so special and delivered a beautiful healthy baby."
Fans on social media had mixed reactions, with some loving the name and some expressing confusion. "Malibu Barbie kind of a slayful name for a baby like idk idk.. I see the vision," said one fan. "in fairness to trisha, malibu barbie is the most trisha paytas name that she could possibly come up with. i wouldn't have it any other way, precisely on brand," tweeted another.
Paytas hasn't shared how they came up with the name yet, but we're pretty sure we'll find out soon on their socials. Welcome to the world, Malibu Barbie!