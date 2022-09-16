Trisha Paytas' Name For Their First Child Is Sure To Get People Talking

Trisha Paytas had just given birth to a baby girl, and their choice of name for their child was unconventional, to say the least.

There was much fanfare about the birth of Paytas' child, especially since there was a conspiracy theory saying that Queen Elizabeth II had been reincarnated as their baby. On September 8, the same day the queen died, the theory made rounds on social media, prompting Paytas to address it the next day. The influencer said in a TikTok video that they felt "embarrassed" about the rumors as they didn't want the birth of their child to be surrounded by negativity. "Yesterday on the internet, I, for some reason, was trending," Paytas shared. "And I was so scared because I've been trying to stay out of drama and everything, and I realized the ultimate internet troll got trolled. And not in a good way."

Paytas said that she felt "weird" that people were trying to make memes out of Queen Elizabeth's passing. "I still don't get the correlation between the two... But I did not have my baby and there is no reincarnation of the Queen in my baby," she said. Ultimately, though, Paytas wanted to put all the jokes to rest and asked fans not to make fun of their baby. "My baby is not even born and she's just like this joke of the internet. Please be kind to my baby. She deserves love and respect."

Now, Paytas has finally given birth to their daughter, and they have shared the name they picked.