Nicki Swift Unveils What Fans Think Is The Messiest Royal Feud - Exclusive Survey
Followers of the royal family have been keeping up with all of the planning, snubs, and processions behind Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. While honoring the late monarch took precedence, the media couldn't help but dive into the history of family scandals and fights.
In recent years, the family divides have gotten worse. After leaving behind the senior royal life for good and doing a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, it's no surprise that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle have had their reported share of tiffs with the family and Buckingham Palace. There have also been reports of alleged anger behind new royal titles (or lack thereof, according to the New York Post) following Queen Elizabeth's death. While the queen was officially laid to rest on September 19, it's clear the tension between other members of the royal family has not been. Only time will tell if losing their beloved matriarch will bring this family together or tear them further apart.
This latest Nicki Swift survey reveals which family feud will likely take some serious time to repair.
Fans think Prince William and Prince Harry's feud is the worst among the royals
According to a poll conducted by Nicki Swift, the severed ties between Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, earned the majority of this unfortunate vote. A whopping 51% of respondents think that the feud between the once-close brothers is the messiest of the royal family. Trailing that, 20% believe that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's reported behind-the-scenes spats have been pretty bad. Of those surveyed, 12% agree that the broken father-son bond between King Charles III and Prince Harry is the messiest, while 9% of respondents voted for the new monarch and his daughter-in-law, Markle. Finally, 7% of this vote went toward Prince William and Markle as being the messiest royal feud.
Unfortunately, Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly been estranged for years now, only seeing each other for major events such as this. However, according to Page Six, the brothers are trying their best to be cordial as they mourn their grandmother. With the royal family's time of mourning extended for another week past the queen's funeral, perhaps it will be a time of reconciliation.