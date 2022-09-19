Nicki Swift Unveils What Fans Think Is The Messiest Royal Feud - Exclusive Survey

Followers of the royal family have been keeping up with all of the planning, snubs, and processions behind Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. While honoring the late monarch took precedence, the media couldn't help but dive into the history of family scandals and fights.

In recent years, the family divides have gotten worse. After leaving behind the senior royal life for good and doing a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, it's no surprise that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle have had their reported share of tiffs with the family and Buckingham Palace. There have also been reports of alleged anger behind new royal titles (or lack thereof, according to the New York Post) following Queen Elizabeth's death. While the queen was officially laid to rest on September 19, it's clear the tension between other members of the royal family has not been. Only time will tell if losing their beloved matriarch will bring this family together or tear them further apart.

This latest Nicki Swift survey reveals which family feud will likely take some serious time to repair.