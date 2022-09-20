The Touching Way Dancing With The Stars Remembered Former Contestant Anne Heche

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" has kicked off on Disney+ and the latest round of celebrity contestants are all smiles on the dance floor. With a cast including Charli D'Amelio, Jordin Sparks, and Selma Blair, it's one of the more stacked seasons of the iconic ballroom show. But despite the dazzling current lineup, a recent tragedy also has fans looking back at one of the series' former contestants. Two years after participating in "DWTS" Season 29, Anne Heche died in August 2022 following complications from a car accident.

After the accident, Heche's professional "DWTS" partner Keo Motsepe released an exclusive statement to ET. The pro dancer recalled they "became close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family . . . In working with her, I can say she has a strong spirit and is a fighter." After Heche's death, Motsepe posted photos of the pair laughing together with the caption "I love you @anneheche." Longtime "DWTS" judge Carrie Ann Inaba replied, "she was such a pure human." Motsepe also posted about Heche several times during their season together, once saying, "@anneheche you are such an inspiration to me and everyone around you. I'm so proud of you for sharing your story and always staying true to who you are. Love you partner!"

Following Monday's season premiere, fans might have noticed a touching tribute to the beloved former contestant. Although Heche is no longer with us, the recent move proves she'll always be a star.