Chrishell Stause Blasts Adam Levine's Handling Of Cheating Accusations
After the revelation of his cheating scandal, Adam Levine is in the dog house with both his wife of eight years, Behati Prinsloo, and the general public. This all began on September 19 when model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok that recounted her alleged affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. According to Stroh, she and Levine began their extramarital relationship in 2021 when she was 23. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and, quite frankly, I feel exploited," Stroh confessed in her video.
The singer responded to the claims on September 20 in a statement on his Instagram, where Levine admitted to engaging in a "flirtatious manner" with another woman but denied explicitly cheating on Prinsloo. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine wrote. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."
Well, it looks like "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause — who was divorced by her ex-husband Justin Hartley in 2021 — has a major issue with Levine's apology.
Adam Levine's words rubbed Chrishell Stause the wrong way
Actor Chrishell Stause is no stranger to having her romantic relationships scrutinized by the public and social media, such as with her "Selling Sunset" boss Jason Oppenheimer and singer G Flip. In response to Adam Levine's public statement regarding his alleged cheating, Stause indirectly sent some choice words to the adulterous singer. "When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the -we will get through it together part from a man," Stause tweeted on September 20. "Don't speak for her. You've done enough." Although Stause didn't tag anyone on the post, it's clear she's referring to Levine saying "we will get through it together" in his public response. In the replies to her tweet, Stause agreed with a fan who said that Levine should have taken sole accountability for his actions.
As good as making an effort to "get through it together" is, high-profile divorce attorney Holly Davis is not predicting a happy ending for Levine and Prinsloo. In a statement obtained by Nicki Swift News, Davis believes that Levine's social media flirtation alone is "a symptom of a larger problem within the relationship."
"If two people aren't communicating well in a relationship," Davis added. "And one person is willing to take the risk to look for attention or flirtation outside of the marriage instead of working steadfastly on themselves and the connection with their spouse, I do see that leading to divorce."