Chrishell Stause Blasts Adam Levine's Handling Of Cheating Accusations

After the revelation of his cheating scandal, Adam Levine is in the dog house with both his wife of eight years, Behati Prinsloo, and the general public. This all began on September 19 when model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok that recounted her alleged affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. According to Stroh, she and Levine began their extramarital relationship in 2021 when she was 23. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and, quite frankly, I feel exploited," Stroh confessed in her video.

The singer responded to the claims on September 20 in a statement on his Instagram, where Levine admitted to engaging in a "flirtatious manner" with another woman but denied explicitly cheating on Prinsloo. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine wrote. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Well, it looks like "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause — who was divorced by her ex-husband Justin Hartley in 2021 — has a major issue with Levine's apology.