Teen Mom Fans Tell Nicki Swift Their Least Favorite Cast Member - Exclusive Survey

"Teen Mom" premiered in 2009 as the first spin-off of MTV's "16 & Pregnant." The show aimed to give viewers a candid look into the reality and struggles that come with teenage motherhood. While some may view "Teen Mom" as an educational tool that forewarns the consequences of growing up too soon, the show and its various reincarnations has become a magnet for controversy over the years.

During the show's early run, some viewers felt that the show glamorized teenage pregnancy and encouraged teens to have babies young in the pursuit of fame. However, the bulk of the drama came from the show's breakout stars and their messy, complicated lives — one reason that fans love "Teen Mom" so much. Over the last decade, "Teen Mom" cast members Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry, Amber Portwood, Jenelle Evans, Maci Bookout and Leah Messer, have been involved in some pretty major controversies. From Abraham's sex tape scandal, to Portwood's domestic battery arrest, it's safe to say that "Teen Mom" ladies haven't always portrayed themselves in the best light.

To gauge just who the most polarizing "Teen Mom" star is, we asked Nicki Swift readers to vote on their least favorite cast member.