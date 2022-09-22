Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland's Relationship Status Is Up In The Air

Brittany Snow and her husband, "Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland, may have announced their separation to the world, but it seems as though their relationship is more up in the air than we anticipated.

As a refresher, Snow revealed her sad relationship news via Instagram in mid-September. In a joint statement, she and Stanaland shared "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are living our most fulfilling and authentic lives." News of their breakup came just weeks after Stanaland revealed in an episode of the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast that one of his "Selling the OC" cast mates tried to make moves on him — more than once. "One night, Kayla [Cardona] did try and kiss me, and then it happened another night, as well," he admitted. Although he clarified that nothing had come of her attempts, Stanaland was adamant that he set clear boundaries with her after that. "It was just ... something ... you don't do to somebody who is married," he said.

Naturally, in the wake of their separation, many were quick to question whether Cardona's actions had played a part. And, speaking to People, some sources believed there was a link. "They had issues before, but this is the final straw," they shared. That said, sources speaking to TMZ disagreed, chalking it up to distance. Either way, though, a new development has us asking what's really happening with the former lovebirds.