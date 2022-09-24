JoJo Siwa Debuts Another Major Change To Her Look
"Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa has always been known for her unique style. In her tween years, the young talent rocked a vibrant wardrobe that often included an array of colors and her signature side ponytail/bow combo, which she described as powerful, according to the BBC. While her fashion choices may not be everyone's cup of tea, Siwa's style became an instant hit with her fanbase.
But after her 18th birthday, Siwa surprised fans when she stepped out without her iconic bow. "We have always questioned how I was going to stop wearing a bow or questioned how that whole transition was going to work, and we never knew," she told Entertainment Tonight regarding the decision. "But it just felt right."
Since that fateful day, Siwa has expanded her sense of fashion with different pieces of clothing and hairstyles, even going as far as to rock a purple mohawk. However, her latest change has left fans utterly confused.
JoJo Siwa chopped off her hair
@itsjojosiwa
I wasn’t sure how it was gonna turn out…. BUT IM SO HAPPY AVERY CRUSHED ITTTTTT💇🏼♀️💇🏼♀️💇🏼♀️♬ Satisfaction - Benny Benassi & The Biz
On September 22, JoJo Siwa surprised fans when she cut her hair with the help of her new girlfriend, Avery Cyrus. In a hilarious TikTok video, users followed "The J Team" star as she cut her hair "back to shorty." She explained, "I wanted it back to how it used to be, so we just got started, so Avery too big chunks out at a time." While the "Boomerang" singer expressed her fear about the spontaneous cut at the beginning of the video, Siwa ended up praising Cyrus for "crushing" her new hairdo.
In response to her drastic change, fans flooded the video's comment section, voicing their shock and confusion. One fan wrote, "Was anybody else scared that Avery was gonna cut too short." Another user commented, "I'm so confused... I thought they were extensions? how does your hair grow so fast?!"
However, as Siwa mentioned in her TikTok, it's not the first time the "Bop" artist has debuted a short hairstyle. Back in April, Siwa surprised fans when she chopped off her signature ponytail. "It's way different than long hair, it's crazy. I'm obsessed," she said in an Instagram Story at the time (via CNN).