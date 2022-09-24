JoJo Siwa Debuts Another Major Change To Her Look

"Dance Moms" star JoJo Siwa has always been known for her unique style. In her tween years, the young talent rocked a vibrant wardrobe that often included an array of colors and her signature side ponytail/bow combo, which she described as powerful, according to the BBC. While her fashion choices may not be everyone's cup of tea, Siwa's style became an instant hit with her fanbase.

But after her 18th birthday, Siwa surprised fans when she stepped out without her iconic bow. "We have always questioned how I was going to stop wearing a bow or questioned how that whole transition was going to work, and we never knew," she told Entertainment Tonight regarding the decision. "But it just felt right."

Since that fateful day, Siwa has expanded her sense of fashion with different pieces of clothing and hairstyles, even going as far as to rock a purple mohawk. However, her latest change has left fans utterly confused.