The Simple Thing Kate Middleton's Children Asked About Before The Queen's Funeral

On September 8, the world reacted with shock and sadness upon the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully in her Balmoral home at the age of 96. As expected, preparations soon began for a grand state funeral, which took place in London's Westminster Abbey on September 19.

As expected, the funeral for the late queen, who was the longest-reigning monarch in the country's history, drew in millions of spectators, both in person, as well as on television. Unsurprisingly, the state funeral ended up becoming one of the country's most-watched broadcasts in its history, drawing in around 28 million viewers, surpassing the 2011 wedding of Elizabeth's beloved grandson, Prince William, and Kate Middleton — now the Prince and Princess of Wales — which drew in around 26 million viewers at the time.

Of course, alongside the likes of the new King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the new queen consort, among the most prominent individuals at the funeral was Prince William, now the heir to the throne, his wife Catherine, as well as their children, Prince George of Wales and his sister, Princess Charlotte of Wales (their youngest child, Prince Louis, did not attend). Naturally, given their youth (George is only 9, while Charlotte is 7 and Louis is just 4), the Prince of Wales' children became quite curious about the fanfare in London, which took place amidst the funeral and this became no clearer than when Kate revealed a simple question they had for her.