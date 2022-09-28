Kanye West's New Lawyer In Kim Kardashian Split Represented Some High-Profile Divorcees

Kanye "Ye" West has obtained a new divorce attorney a month after he parted ways from his fifth legal representative. Over the last year, the "Bound 2" artist has been embroiled in a messy divorce case with his former wife, Kim Kardashian. Back in 2021, the SKIMS founder shocked pop culture enthusiasts when she filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Ye. Shortly after the announcement, a source revealed to E! News that the two had "no bad blood" and were "very cordial."

However, since that fateful day, the two have had a tumultuous relationship due to Ye's social media statements regarding Kardashian's love life and her family. The drama hasn't only been with his former wife. Over the last few months, Ye has also had a revolving door of high-profile divorce attorneys, including Nicole Young's former lawyer Samantha Spector. Now it looks like Ye has a new attorney with an impressive list of former clients.