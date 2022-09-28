Kanye West's New Lawyer In Kim Kardashian Split Represented Some High-Profile Divorcees
Kanye "Ye" West has obtained a new divorce attorney a month after he parted ways from his fifth legal representative. Over the last year, the "Bound 2" artist has been embroiled in a messy divorce case with his former wife, Kim Kardashian. Back in 2021, the SKIMS founder shocked pop culture enthusiasts when she filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Ye. Shortly after the announcement, a source revealed to E! News that the two had "no bad blood" and were "very cordial."
However, since that fateful day, the two have had a tumultuous relationship due to Ye's social media statements regarding Kardashian's love life and her family. The drama hasn't only been with his former wife. Over the last few months, Ye has also had a revolving door of high-profile divorce attorneys, including Nicole Young's former lawyer Samantha Spector. Now it looks like Ye has a new attorney with an impressive list of former clients.
Kanye West's new divorce attorney has worked with Chris Rock
Kanye "Ye" West has landed a new high-profile divorce attorney a few months after his former representative asked to be removed from his case. According to a report from TMZ, the "Donda" rapper has hired Robert Stephan Cohen to represent him in his ongoing divorce proceedings with KKWBeauty mogul Kim Kardashian. The experienced legal representative, who's part of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP, has established a notorious career over the years and has represented high-profile clientele –– including Athina Onassis, Rupert Murdoch, and Melinda French Gates.
Even though Cohen is Ye's sixth divorce attorney, it seems that the "Yezzy" designer is in good hands. In an interview with Insider, Chris Rock praised the seasoned legal rep after helping him with his own divorce from his ex-wife Malaak Compton Rock. "Divorce lawyers are like doctors in a weird way. They need to have good bedside manner. And Bob has a very good, soothing manner," the comedian explained. With Kardashian and Ye officially lawyered up, Rolling Stone reports the two are set to head to court in December.