Shaq Has A Surprising Take On The Adam Levine Texting Scandal
Adam Levine doesn't have many fans right now ... but the one man on his side is quite an imposing figure. The trouble for Maroon 5's leading man began on TikTok, when a now-viral video was uploaded by model Sumner Stroh. She revealed that she was having an affair with the married singer, going on to leak cringe-worthy DMs and a message from Levine asking for permission to name his next child after her.
Twitter quickly became home to endless memes and takes on the news, forcing Levine to address the situation. In a statement captured by Us Weekly, he seemed to partially own the allegations: "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life." He shared that he has addressed the situation and has "taken proactive steps" to repair the damage done to his family, which includes his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo.
While the internet puts Levine on trial, he's found an unlikely ally in the court (or rather, on the court). Renowned NBA baller Shaquille O'Neal has spoken out about the scandal, and we're sure it was music to Levine's ears.
Shaquille O'Neal defended Adam Levine
If you're being berated by millions on the internet, Shaquille O'Neal is a good guy to have on your side. The 7'1" NBA legend spoke to TMZ Sports in support of the disgraced singer, saying that "he's a good man." Shaq noted that Adam Levine is "coming to help kids out this weekend" by performing at The Event — an annual fundraising gala for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation. Coincidentally, Maroon 5 is performing alongside John Mulaney, who recently faced his own controversy and rumors of infidelity.
Still, Shaq stands firm in his belief that the personal lives of his performers do not detract from their charitable contributions. "He's going through some things right now, but I'm sure he'll overcome this," Shaq said. "Anybody ... who helps out kids that need it ... I'm with them."
Shaq's own relationship history may play a role in his compassion for Levine. ESPN recently reported that the coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka, is facing a season-long suspension for an alleged affair. Though Shaq typically comments on the top sports news through his show, "The Big Podcast," he didn't have much to say this time. "I was a serial cheater," he explained. "It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, 'Boom, boom, bam.'"
Shaq has his own history of infidelity
Although Shaquille O'Neal may seem like an unlikely ally for Adam Levine on the surface, the baller's dating past tells a different story. Even before his podcast admission, Shaq was long accused of being disloyal in romantic relationships. In 2004, Kobe Bryant accused Shaq of offering women hush money. At the time, Bryant was being interrogated following accusations of a sexual assault against a hotel employee. After reading the police report, the Los Angeles Times (via ESPN) reported Bryant as saying "he should have done what Shaq does ... that Shaq would pay his women not to say anything," also noting that Shaq had spent upwards $1 million resolving "situations like this."
Although Shaq vehemently denied Bryant's accusations, he has become more candid about his history of cheating. He used his 2020 memoir, "Shaq Uncut: My Story," to reflect on his wrongdoings. "At one time my ex-wife Shaunie and I were happy," he wrote (via Essence). "But I admit it — I was a guy. I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that's on me."
Shaq's reputation and career seems to have recovered from the misdeeds, however, and it would appear that Maroon 5 is planning to do the same thing. Beyond appearing at the upcoming Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's gala, they recently announced more plans for performing.
Maroon 5 has not shied away from public appearances
Maroon 5 has finally broken its silence on the Adam Levine scandal ... and it's perhaps not the response you were expecting. While the Try Guys' Ned Fulmer was promptly removed from the group following news of his affair, the pop band is doubling down on their brand and image as a group. After virtual radio silence from the Maroon 5 Instagram page, they returned with a bright neon graphic which announced an upcoming Vegas residency.
Although comments were swiftly disabled on the post, Twitter once again became a hotbed of Levine opinions. Some couldn't help noting the timing of the announcement. "the cheating reveal was actually promo for this," one wrote. Others quipped that Vegas was not a great place for someone newly pursuing loyalty. Though one person seemed confident that they'll be performing for "empty seats," we can now rest assured that Maroon 5 still has at least one fan remaining. And, hey, one staggering Shaq has to be worth at least two non-NBA fans ... right?