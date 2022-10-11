What Really Went Wrong With Kendall Jenner's Controversial Pepsi Commercial

In April 2017, a Pepsi commercial starring Kendall Jenner aired and it showed her abruptly leave a photoshoot to join a protest happening in the street. The kicker was when she handed a Pepsi to a grimacing police officer, and suddenly all was right in the world.

After the 2016 presidential election and growing tension in America, the emphasis on Black Lives Matter and the mistreatment of marginalized people was ever present. What this Pepsi commercial did was trivialize not only protests but also the abuse of power that authorities have. Time wrote that an ad like this at any time would be "misguided." But in such a climate, it's "a glaring misstep." Even Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted about the tone deaf commercial. "If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi," she wrote. The New York Times reported that it was within a day that the company pulled the ad and apologized.

The reason, though, that the controversy never seemed to really leave Jenner's side was because she wasn't quick to speak on it. BuzzFeed reported that Kim Kardashian, who is often the PR mediator in the Kardashian/Jenner household, advised Kendall to speak on it. "You can't ignore it," she told her younger sister. "You really can't. It will be OK as long as you're honest and open."