Olivia Wilde Hits Back Against Rumors About Her Parenting

Olivia Wilde has made some wild headlines over the past few years thanks to her relationship with former One Direction singer Harry Styles, as they have had one of the most talked-about relationships in recent memory. The actor has also made headlines due to the demise of her relationship with Jason Sudeikis. After a seven-year engagement, the two went their separate ways. Much of Wilde and Sudeikis' messy split has played out in a very public way and it all seemed to begin when the "Ted Lasso" star served Wilde custody papers while she was at Cinema Con promoting her film, "Don't Worry Darling." Since then, the pair has gone back and forth over custody of their two children, Daisy and Otis.

Sudeikis and his reps insisted that the star didn't know the custody papers would be served in such a public way (via Us Weekly), but Wilde didn't seem to buy it. She spoke about the incident to Variety, calling the move "really vicious," adding, "There's a reason I left that relationship." But at the end of the day, Wilde said that her two kids got hurt the most. "The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened," she told the outlet, explaining that while she chose to be an actor, her kids didn't choose to be in the spotlight. "And when my kids are dragged into it, it's deeply painful," she added.

Now, she's defending her parenting.