What Does Edging By Blink-182 Mean? Here's What We Think

Blink-182 are officially back in their iconic form, with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker teaming up once again. The punk rock band officially confirmed their big reunion as the original trio in their signature style on October 11, posting a tongue in cheek video to Instagram in which a number of different people expressed their excitement about the band coming... back. The trio confirmed not only would they be back for a huge world tour, but they'd also be dropping brand new music in the form of a new album. And music fans pretty much lost it the world over, as the social media video has been liked more than 804,000 times.

The big original trio reunion (DeLonge left the band in 2015 and was replaced by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio) was first hinted at back in August, when Hoppus teased that he'd started speaking with his bandmates in the wake of his chemotherapy after his cancer diagnosis. The rocker confirmed he was cancer-free back in September, sharing via his social media accounts that he would still have to undergo scans twice a year, but noted, "Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

But does Hoppus' serious health scare mean Blink-182 have gone all moody and serious and ditched their signature sexual themes and school boy humor? Well, as their first single in almost a decade, "Edging," proves, while the band may have matured just a little, that's all still there.