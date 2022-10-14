What Does Edging By Blink-182 Mean? Here's What We Think
Blink-182 are officially back in their iconic form, with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker teaming up once again. The punk rock band officially confirmed their big reunion as the original trio in their signature style on October 11, posting a tongue in cheek video to Instagram in which a number of different people expressed their excitement about the band coming... back. The trio confirmed not only would they be back for a huge world tour, but they'd also be dropping brand new music in the form of a new album. And music fans pretty much lost it the world over, as the social media video has been liked more than 804,000 times.
The big original trio reunion (DeLonge left the band in 2015 and was replaced by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio) was first hinted at back in August, when Hoppus teased that he'd started speaking with his bandmates in the wake of his chemotherapy after his cancer diagnosis. The rocker confirmed he was cancer-free back in September, sharing via his social media accounts that he would still have to undergo scans twice a year, but noted, "Today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."
But does Hoppus' serious health scare mean Blink-182 have gone all moody and serious and ditched their signature sexual themes and school boy humor? Well, as their first single in almost a decade, "Edging," proves, while the band may have matured just a little, that's all still there.
Is 'Edging' about Tom DeLonge's Blink-182 return?
Blink-182 dropped "Edging" on October 13, and it quickly dispelled any worries fans may have had that the band's infamous naughty signature sound has been ditched for something more grown up. Of course, the title has a NSFW sexual meaning (we'll let you Google that one for yourselves) though it sounds like the song's more about Tom DeLonge's long awaited return.
"I ain't that cool, a little f**ked in the head/They'll be hangin' me quick when I'm back from the dead," DeLonge and Hoppus open the track, per Genius, stating in the chorus, seemingly of DeLonge's departure, "No way, no, I leave them broken-hearted/Oh no, look at thе mess we started/Oh no, I lеave the broken hearts this way (This way)." DeLonge also appears to be making it clear he's still that punky free spirit we got to know back in the day when Blink-182 burst onto the scene, as the duo sing, "I'm a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse/She tried to pray it away, so I f***ed her in church." All that attention that came with their massive fame also seemed to come into play via the lines, "Yeah, don't be fooled, I'm only letting you down/They pursue me on foot, but I hid in the crowd."
Of course, like pretty much all music, this one's still open for interpretation, with NME speculating it could be more about the breakdown of a relationship.
What Blink-182 fans think of their new music
It sounds like fans had nothing to worry about when it came to the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, because it seems longtime followers of the band just can't get enough of "Edging." The song, that is. "It's 7 in the AM here in Houston and I'm jamming to @blink182 new single EDGING. It's classic Blink and the song kicks ass!," one person tweeted of the single, while another wrote on the social media site, "Didn't realise how much I'd missed Tom's voice on Blink songs until today. EDGING is classic @blink182."
The band haven't officially confirmed the meaning of the song, but did tease its risqué title in a TikTok video on October 12. Asked what "Edging" means to them, the bandmates came up with some hilarious answers, with Hoppus claiming it was all about "lawn care," while Barker teased that he and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, invented it. Good to know.
Hoppus previously opened up about the band's new music to People in August, admitting that they had no preconceived notions of what their reunited sound was actually going to be. "I keep writing music, and I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here," he said. And we're pretty darn glad he's here, too.