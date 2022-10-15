BravoCon 2022 Gets Steamy As Stars Dish On Weirdest Places They've Gotten Down To Business
BravoCon 2022 brought together some of the biggest Bravolebrities from the "Real Housewives" franchise and the network's other hit reality shows. But, while the stars spilled a ton of hot tea, the convention became a story in and of itself.
According to People, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" panel almost had to be canceled when a mini-stampede of excited fans bolted into the room before the show's cast came out on stage to answer some burning questions about their behavior on the show. The ladies of "RHOBH" also generated more than a few headlines. Remember Kathy Hilton's dramatic conga line storyline? Well, the night before BravoCon kicked off, Hilton finally got to lead one, and it turned into a "Real Housewives" crossover event when Teresa Giudice, Ashley Darby, and Whitney Rose joined her, per E!. Hilton was the belle of the ball, with the Bravo cameras capturing fans chanting her name and one attendee tweeting a photo of the massive lines of fans waiting to greet her.
Another "RHOBH" star, Lisa Rinna, got booed during the show's panel. But she didn't let it get her down. In an interview with Extra, she compared herself to a wrestling villain who generates the same reaction but is still one of the biggest stars of the show. Rinna's former on-screen nemesis, Brandi Glanville, was also in attendance, and things took a spicy turn during the panel in which she participated.
Austen Kroll, Brandi Glanville, and Heather Gay didn't plead the fifth
During the Right the Relationship panel, Bravolebrities Anisha Ramakrishna, Austen Kroll, Brandi Glanville, Gary King, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Heather Gay, and Vicki Gunvalson shared some juicy details about their love lives. According to The List, the stars were asked to spill the strangest places they've had sex, and Kroll's answer is sure to raise a few eyebrows: a porta-potty. He did note that it was of the luxury variety, and the "Southern Charm" star hinted that his partner at the time was Madison LeCroy.
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Heather Gay, who was once the wife of an influential member of the Mormon church, confessed that she got it on in a church parking lot — but at least it was inside of a vehicle. As for Glanville, she revealed that she risked getting shushed by hooking up in a library.
As fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" know, Glanville has pretty much been an open book when it comes to her sex life, but on the show, Denise Richards denied Glanville's claims that they had an affair, per Page Six. Speaking of which, Richards seemed a bit miffed that she didn't get to join in on all the fun at BravoCon. "I heard a few ex housewives were asked to be at #BravoCon @BravoTV @TheRealCamilleG wonder why we weren't asked to be there? Fans didn't want us?" she tweeted.