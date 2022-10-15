BravoCon 2022 Gets Steamy As Stars Dish On Weirdest Places They've Gotten Down To Business

BravoCon 2022 brought together some of the biggest Bravolebrities from the "Real Housewives" franchise and the network's other hit reality shows. But, while the stars spilled a ton of hot tea, the convention became a story in and of itself.

According to People, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" panel almost had to be canceled when a mini-stampede of excited fans bolted into the room before the show's cast came out on stage to answer some burning questions about their behavior on the show. The ladies of "RHOBH" also generated more than a few headlines. Remember Kathy Hilton's dramatic conga line storyline? Well, the night before BravoCon kicked off, Hilton finally got to lead one, and it turned into a "Real Housewives" crossover event when Teresa Giudice, Ashley Darby, and Whitney Rose joined her, per E!. Hilton was the belle of the ball, with the Bravo cameras capturing fans chanting her name and one attendee tweeting a photo of the massive lines of fans waiting to greet her.

Another "RHOBH" star, Lisa Rinna, got booed during the show's panel. But she didn't let it get her down. In an interview with Extra, she compared herself to a wrestling villain who generates the same reaction but is still one of the biggest stars of the show. Rinna's former on-screen nemesis, Brandi Glanville, was also in attendance, and things took a spicy turn during the panel in which she participated.