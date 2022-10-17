The Interesting Way Princess Diana's The Crown Actor Described The Late Royal

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Emma Corrin offered an interesting — and rather unique — take on the late princess whom they portrayed. During the interview, Corrin said that, "in many ways, Diana was so queer," in large part because Diana was the "other" within the royal family and was always eager to embrace "outsiders."

Corrin, who identifies as nonbinary and queer, has naturally also expressed their love for the late princess, even thanking her in their 2021 Golden Globe acceptance speech. "You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine," Corrin said at the time.

Of course, as followers of the royal family back in the '80s and '90s will know, the late princess was famous for her kindness and compassion, which may be in part why she even became a gay icon during her lifetime, despite being quite heterosexual. Her natural and famous ability to "embrace outsiders," as Corrin explained, may have been best demonstrated when she literally embraced a young child with AIDS on camera, which quickly precipitated a more compassionate and better understanding of the ailment, including that it was not transmissible by touch.