RHONJ's Dolores Catania Admits To Making Big Step With New Boyfriend Paulie Connell
BravoCon 2022 was an absolute gift to everyone obsessed with the entertaining world of Bravo content, especially lovers of the "Real Housewives" franchise. There wasn't just drama; there was awkwardness, which can be an entertaining and horrifying kind of schadenfreude. There was a real awkward pause when "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast got asked about NeNe Leakes.
There was also the juicy tidbit of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby getting cozy with another Bravo star following her split from husband Michael Darby. (Hint: She and Luke Gulbranson were spotted getting cozy.) "Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis also seems to have new love on the horizon, with a potential relationship with "Winter House" star Jason Cameron, who promised to "slide into her DMs." Ah, the poetry of modern romance!
Then of course, what we've been waiting for: the feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Andy Cohen didn't hold back when he asked about it, but honestly, even Cohen seems over that particular family feud. Meanwhile, another cast member of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" has some exciting news: Dolores Catania spilled some details about her romantic life.
Dolores Catania is living with Paulie Connell
At the BravoCon 2022 panel "Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families," Dolores Catania gave fans an update about boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell. She was asked whether or not she would consider moving in with Connell and she said, "I already do," according to People, noting that it happened in December 2021.
"Paulie wanted that," she added, and went on to gush about her wonderful relationship with her new man. "He's always complimenting me," Catania said. "He wants to make my life better. And when I had first met him, he told me that's what he wanted. When he came into my life, he goes, 'I know you're very independent, but I want to be a part of your stuff, so let me.'" Catania went on to say that it was a struggle for her, since she's so independent, but Connell's determination and love made her tear down her walls.
Catania was previously married to Frank Catania, and the two share children Gabrielle Catania and Frank Catania Jr., according to Us Weekly. The two famously had a positive relationship after divorcing and he gets along with Connell. "Me and Paulie get along just fine," he said on the panel, per People. "It's gotten to the point where it's become a good friendship. He and Dolores and my girlfriend [Brittany Mattessich] and I go out to dinner together." So it looks like everyone's happy!