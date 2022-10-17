RHONJ's Dolores Catania Admits To Making Big Step With New Boyfriend Paulie Connell

At the BravoCon 2022 panel "Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families," Dolores Catania gave fans an update about boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell. She was asked whether or not she would consider moving in with Connell and she said, "I already do," according to People, noting that it happened in December 2021.

"Paulie wanted that," she added, and went on to gush about her wonderful relationship with her new man. "He's always complimenting me," Catania said. "He wants to make my life better. And when I had first met him, he told me that's what he wanted. When he came into my life, he goes, 'I know you're very independent, but I want to be a part of your stuff, so let me.'" Catania went on to say that it was a struggle for her, since she's so independent, but Connell's determination and love made her tear down her walls.

Catania was previously married to Frank Catania, and the two share children Gabrielle Catania and Frank Catania Jr., according to Us Weekly. The two famously had a positive relationship after divorcing and he gets along with Connell. "Me and Paulie get along just fine," he said on the panel, per People. "It's gotten to the point where it's become a good friendship. He and Dolores and my girlfriend [Brittany Mattessich] and I go out to dinner together." So it looks like everyone's happy!