Kanye West Targets His Own Daughter In Explosive Interview
Another day, another Kanye "Ye" West drama — only this time, he's taking aim at his own daughter. West clearly hasn't had the easiest time of things since he and his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian went their separate ways in 2021, and has repeatedly courted controversy via questionable interviews, social media posts, and public outbursts.
Just a few examples of those? In no particular order, West repeatedly appeared to wish harm upon comedian Pete Davidson during his romance with Kim, got into a war of words with Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian, on Instagram, and had eyebrows raising across the world when he wore a shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" written across the front. But that's not all. West also hit the red carpet with Kim's sex tape partner Ray J at an event for Candace Owens, and spread rumors his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, supposedly once got intimate with Drake. Yeah, we told you he'd courted a whole lot of controversy post breakup.
Things seemed to take an even bigger turn for the worse in October though, when West made some surprising remarks about his and Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago.
Kanye West claimed Chicago will be 'a blessing or a problem'
The Kardashians are probably going to want to cover their ears for this one, as Kanye "Ye" West struck again with his inability to stay tight-lipped. The rapper went viral for remarks he made during his October "Drunk Champs" interview, as he claimed, "Chicago is either going to be a blessing or she going to be a problem." The dad of four then suggested she may be getting outside influences, sharing, "I feel like Hulu, and I feel like Kris are trying to turn her into a problem." Hulu, of course, is home to "The Kardashians" and Kris appears to be Kris Jenner.
Though West didn't share why he thinks that about his young daughter, this is hardly the first time Chicago has been brought up publicly by her dad. A few days before the interview, West had claimed in a since deleted Instagram post he'd supposedly had not been invited to Chicago's birthday party back in January. Per People, that inspired Khloé Kardashian to clap back in the comments section.
As for Kim, she appears to be staying pretty quiet, at least publicly, amid West's outbursts, but his latest claims came mere days after she shared an adorable video on Instagram showing Chicago and her brother, Psalm, rapping along to their dad and XXXTentacion's hit, "True Love." The clip showed the two singing in the car as a sassy Chicago informed her brother of the right lyrics.