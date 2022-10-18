Kanye West Targets His Own Daughter In Explosive Interview

The Kardashians are probably going to want to cover their ears for this one, as Kanye "Ye" West struck again with his inability to stay tight-lipped. The rapper went viral for remarks he made during his October "Drunk Champs" interview, as he claimed, "Chicago is either going to be a blessing or she going to be a problem." The dad of four then suggested she may be getting outside influences, sharing, "I feel like Hulu, and I feel like Kris are trying to turn her into a problem." Hulu, of course, is home to "The Kardashians" and Kris appears to be Kris Jenner.

Though West didn't share why he thinks that about his young daughter, this is hardly the first time Chicago has been brought up publicly by her dad. A few days before the interview, West had claimed in a since deleted Instagram post he'd supposedly had not been invited to Chicago's birthday party back in January. Per People, that inspired Khloé Kardashian to clap back in the comments section.

As for Kim, she appears to be staying pretty quiet, at least publicly, amid West's outbursts, but his latest claims came mere days after she shared an adorable video on Instagram showing Chicago and her brother, Psalm, rapping along to their dad and XXXTentacion's hit, "True Love." The clip showed the two singing in the car as a sassy Chicago informed her brother of the right lyrics.