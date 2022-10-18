Kelly Ripa Isn't Sweating Kathie Lee Gifford's Shady Comments About Her Book

What do Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford have in common? Well, they both worked alongside Regis Philbin for years on one of the most popular talk shows in recent memory, for one. Gifford appeared in the show from 1985 to 2000 (via NBC's "Today"), and Ripa replaced the star in 2001 (via IMDb) after a long search by producers. Today, she still sits in her hosting chair, but this time next to Ryan Seacrest.

Well, Ripa penned a book titled "Live Wire" where she detailed her time with Philbin (among many other things) and how it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. According to Us Weekly, Ripa said that Philbin didn't give her much eye contact during their first show, and there were a few more things that irked her. "My name had to be smaller than Regis's name on the 'Live!' title card and branding," she wrote. "A game of inches, which speaks for itself. But on that, we agreed. Seniority, after all." In an interview with People, Ripa also said she had both "good" and "bad" days with the late Philbin.

Once Gifford caught wind of the negativity surrounding her former co-host, she threw a little shade at Ripa. "I'm not gonna read the book. I haven't read it. I don't even know if it's out yet," she said, via Yahoo! Entertainment. "I just know what Regis was to me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally, but he was my friend." Now, Ripa is clapping back.