Trevor Noah Makes Glowing Comments About Dua Lipa Amid Dating Rumors
Trevor Noah shared his unfiltered comments about pop singer Dua Lipa in a new interview. Back in September, "The Daily Show" host and "New Rules" singer were spotted on a possible date at a restaurant in New York City, per the Daily Mail. At the time, a source told the news outlet that the two "quietly sat away" from other guests. "It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal," they added. Alongside the report, photos of the two potential lovebirds circulated online, which featured them embracing on the street. Before breaking the internet with their rumored relationship, Lipa was previously linked to Anwar Hadid, while Noah dated Minka Kelly from September 2020 to May 2022.
Shortly after the news made headlines, pop culture enthusiasts reacted positively to the new couple. However, on September 30, a source told Us Weekly that the Hollywood A-listers were "just friends," nipping the dating rumors in the bud. While fans' hopes were dashed, it looks like there is no bad blood between the pair.
Trevor Noah calls Dua Lipa a wonderful light
Even though "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah and Grammy award-winner Dua Lipa are not a couple, the two stars have established a heartwarming friendship. During a recent episode of Lipa's "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast, the beloved comedian gave further insight into their wholesome dynamic. "I said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well," he explained to the "Future Nostalgia" artist. "You've always been really wonderful and gracious. You've always been a really wonderful light."
Noah's recent comments come a few weeks after Lipa shut down rumors of the two dating. During an October 7 episode of her hit podcast, the British singer told Charli XCX that the year 2022 is the first time she's genuinely been single. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I've never really had the opportunity to do," she said. But that doesn't mean we can't dream that these friends could someday be more!