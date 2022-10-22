Trevor Noah Makes Glowing Comments About Dua Lipa Amid Dating Rumors

Trevor Noah shared his unfiltered comments about pop singer Dua Lipa in a new interview. Back in September, "The Daily Show" host and "New Rules" singer were spotted on a possible date at a restaurant in New York City, per the Daily Mail. At the time, a source told the news outlet that the two "quietly sat away" from other guests. "It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal," they added. Alongside the report, photos of the two potential lovebirds circulated online, which featured them embracing on the street. Before breaking the internet with their rumored relationship, Lipa was previously linked to Anwar Hadid, while Noah dated Minka Kelly from September 2020 to May 2022.

Shortly after the news made headlines, pop culture enthusiasts reacted positively to the new couple. However, on September 30, a source told Us Weekly that the Hollywood A-listers were "just friends," nipping the dating rumors in the bud. While fans' hopes were dashed, it looks like there is no bad blood between the pair.