Matthew Perry Has A Harsh Take On One Of Hollywood's Most Popular A-Listers

In his memoir, Matthew Perry surprisingly revealed that he has a disdain for none other than Keanu Reeves! Well, it's not so much a disdain; it's more so Perry wishes the "Matrix" actor were dead instead of others from their generation of actors who tragically died young. Not sure if that's better or worse.

"Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Perry posits in his memoir (via Page Six). That's quite the blunt way to put it, but it's unclear exactly why Perry feels this way specifically about the "John Wick" actor. Reeves was great friends with Phoenix before he died in 1993, per Esquire. When discussing the sad death of his friend, comedian Chris Farley, Perry repeats this sentiment about Reeves. "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out," he wrote. "Keanu Reeves walks among us."

Yes, Perry is known for his dry sarcasm, but this doesn't seem like a joke. Especially since Phoenix and Farley both died from a drug overdose, and Perry revealed that he also nearly died due when his colon burst from opioid overuse. Perhaps when the full memoir releases on November 1, we will get some context for this surprising feud.

