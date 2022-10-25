Matthew Perry Has A Harsh Take On One Of Hollywood's Most Popular A-Listers
"Friends" actor Matthew Perry is truly telling all in his new memoir — even spilling the tea on which fellow Hollywood actor he strongly dislikes. (What ever happened to, "I'll be there for you?") Perry's book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," hasn't even been released yet, but the advance sneak peeks have given us a glimpse into the actor's troubled life. He wrote about how his fellow cast mates on "Friends" supported him while he struggled with his addiction to alcohol and prescription pills. "It's like penguins," Perry said in an interview with People. "Penguins, in nature, when one is sick or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up. They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That's kind of what the cast did for me."
Although Perry's famous for his "Friends," it looks like he also has made an enemy in an A-list actor.
Matthew Perry dissed Keanu Reeves in memoir
In his memoir, Matthew Perry surprisingly revealed that he has a disdain for none other than Keanu Reeves! Well, it's not so much a disdain; it's more so Perry wishes the "Matrix" actor were dead instead of others from their generation of actors who tragically died young. Not sure if that's better or worse.
"Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Perry posits in his memoir (via Page Six). That's quite the blunt way to put it, but it's unclear exactly why Perry feels this way specifically about the "John Wick" actor. Reeves was great friends with Phoenix before he died in 1993, per Esquire. When discussing the sad death of his friend, comedian Chris Farley, Perry repeats this sentiment about Reeves. "I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out," he wrote. "Keanu Reeves walks among us."
Yes, Perry is known for his dry sarcasm, but this doesn't seem like a joke. Especially since Phoenix and Farley both died from a drug overdose, and Perry revealed that he also nearly died due when his colon burst from opioid overuse. Perhaps when the full memoir releases on November 1, we will get some context for this surprising feud.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).