The Touching Way Kelly Rizzo Will Spend Her Wedding Anniversary Without Bob Saget

The world lost a legend when "Full House" star Bob Saget died. The comedian made headlines on January 9 after authorities found him dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, where he had been performing at a comedy show shortly before he died. Medical examiners later determined Saget's cause of death to be head trauma, which was quite a shock to many.

Upon hearing the news of his death, tributes poured in from friends and family members, and there's no doubt that the star's death had a profound effect on his widow, Kelly Rizzo. The "Eat, Travel, Rock" host has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on how she's doing by sharing posts that offer glimpses into her life after Saget. On April 24, Rizzo shared an image where she stood in front of the iconic Hollywood sign during a hike. "Some things that have been helpful lately: Hikes, being outdoors, changes of scenery, exploring new parts of town, new friends, spending time with 'Bob' people (iykyk) and developing a healthy coffee addiction," she wrote.

She also spoke with Extra in September, sharing that she moved into a new home for a "fresh start" after the loss of Saget. "I brought so much of his stuff, and I, like, curated all of Bob's stuff, so there's so much of him all over the house, but it kind of gives it a happy sense," she revealed. Now, she's sharing how she's celebrating another milestone without the star.