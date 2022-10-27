Khloé Kardashian Makes Her Thoughts On Having More Kids Crystal Clear
"The Kardashians" star Khloé Kardashian has had an unconventional journey as a mother. Before giving birth to her daughter True in 2018, Kardashian had to contend with her then-partner (and True's father) Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, per E! News. After giving him a second chance, Thompson had his infamous Jordyn Woods kissing scandal, thus the pair hit another rough patch. Despite all that, the first season of "The Kardashians" saw Kardashian contemplating their reconnection, and possibly giving the Canadian basketball player another chance.
That she did, and the pair became pregnant again via surrogacy in November 2021, but just a month later, Thompson was embroiled in another cheating scandal, where fitness model Maralee Nichols said Thompson was the father of her baby. A paternity test in early 2022 confirmed that yes, he was the father, per People, and he then publicly apologized to Kardashian for letting her down. In an Instagram Story (via Page Six), he wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." In April, Kardashian revealed in an ABC special that Thompson was "not the guy" for her ultimately, and went on to welcome their son via surrogate in July, per Women's Health, whose name she has so far declined to reveal publicly.
Now the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has opened up about the possibility of more children in her future.
Khloé Kardashian won't have any more kids
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum Khloé Kardashian is "good" with two kids. That's what she revealed October 27 during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," saying, "Shop is closed." She added she's happy having "one of both," meaning one boy and one girl. "One of each. It's exciting."
She also went into detail about her decision to have her second child, a son whose name is yet not public, via a gestational carrier. It turns out, her sister Kim Kardashian was a huge inspiration. Kimberly has four children with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, two of which were delivered via surrogate, and in 2018, the SKIMS founder told Elle that surrogacy was, "the best experience." Kim admitted, "I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."
According to Khloé, had it not been for her big sister, she might not have had as much information or awareness on the process. "If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely wouldn't have been as comfortable," she shared. "I watched her go through her journey, and I'm so grateful about how open she's always been."