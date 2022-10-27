Khloé Kardashian Makes Her Thoughts On Having More Kids Crystal Clear

"The Kardashians" star Khloé Kardashian has had an unconventional journey as a mother. Before giving birth to her daughter True in 2018, Kardashian had to contend with her then-partner (and True's father) Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, per E! News. After giving him a second chance, Thompson had his infamous Jordyn Woods kissing scandal, thus the pair hit another rough patch. Despite all that, the first season of "The Kardashians" saw Kardashian contemplating their reconnection, and possibly giving the Canadian basketball player another chance.

That she did, and the pair became pregnant again via surrogacy in November 2021, but just a month later, Thompson was embroiled in another cheating scandal, where fitness model Maralee Nichols said Thompson was the father of her baby. A paternity test in early 2022 confirmed that yes, he was the father, per People, and he then publicly apologized to Kardashian for letting her down. In an Instagram Story (via Page Six), he wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." In April, Kardashian revealed in an ABC special that Thompson was "not the guy" for her ultimately, and went on to welcome their son via surrogate in July, per Women's Health, whose name she has so far declined to reveal publicly.

Now the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has opened up about the possibility of more children in her future.