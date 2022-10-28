Twitter Keeps Comparing Nick Cannon To A Popular TLC Family

Nick Cannon just welcomed his 9th child, and Twitter is poking fun at how he managed to father several children in such a short amount of time.

On September 15, "The Masked Singer" host revealed that he had recently welcomed his ninth kid, his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he wrote on Instagram. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." This news comes off the heels of his previous announcement a month prior, saying that he's expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell. When the baby is born, it will be his tenth.

Fans can't help but scratch their heads at Cannon's decision to keep having children, but it doesn't look like the star sees any problem with it. "I always used to joke around and I was like, 'I want the 12 as in the 12 tribes,'" he once said on "The Breakfast Club" show, via Billboard. "But if I got 10 to 12, I wouldn't be mad at it." Twitter, however, can't help but make fun of the situation, likening him to one particular — not to mention controversial — reality TV star.