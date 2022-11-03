Inside Morgan Stewart's Marriage With Jordan McGraw

Describing husband Jordan McGraw on "Call Her Daddy," Morgan Stewart explained that she finds that they balance each other out as a couple, whereas she has a tendency to "overpower people." She elaborated, "In a way, I exude a strength that I think is appealing to males, and then they're like, 'Woah, this is maybe too much.' But with my current husband, I don't need to do that, because we're just really balanced." Stewart was complimentary of her husband's personality, saying, "I am so external and extroverted ... He's more introverted and calm and reads situations really well and is a really good judge of character. I have a harder time with that. I'm really open and vulnerable upon meeting people ... And then I have to backpedal. He's very good at balancing me out."

Stewart also spoke about her parents-in-law and said of father-in-law Phil McGraw, "We get along very well, he inspires me ... He definitely is wicked smart ... We have a really nice banter." Of mother-in-law Robin McGraw, she said, "My mother-in-law comes over all the time because we're very close."

Following her wedding to Jordan, Stewart commented, per E! News, "It's the only way to get married, is the way we did it. It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate. You actually get to take in the day. There is no other way to do it. No other way."