Selena Gomez Gets Candid On Finding Confidence After Her Biggest Breakup

Selena Gomez got her big break when she landed the starring role of Alex Russo on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place." From there, she branched out into a successful music career, more mature roles, expanded her social media brand, and launched a beauty company, Rare Beauty — all while battling a lupus diagnosis that required her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. While the multi-hyphenate star has always been open about her struggles, Gomez's new Apple TV+ project, "My Mind and Me" covers her life over the past six years, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the plethora of physical and mental hurdles she's endured.

Of course, Gomez also addressed her high-profile relationship with ex Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 until 2018. Since their breakup, Gomez and Bieber — who's since gotten married to Hailey Bieber — have both spoken out about their relationship, which sometimes grew tumultuous and once culminated into a highly-publicized Instagram feud (via People). In the years since, the public has had a hard time letting the exes peacefully move on, with their fans often stirring up drama between Gomez and Hailey especially. And while Gomez and Hailey's recent run-in shut down rumors of a feud, Gomez touted a positive outcome to her breakup with Bieber within her documentary, deeming it "the best thing that ever happened" to her (via ET). Now, she's seemingly expounding further on her past with Bieber.