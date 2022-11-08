The Sad Reason Selena Gomez's Mom Refuses To Watch Her New Documentary

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, has been a witness to many of the singer's struggles throughout her life — and she's not ready to relive some of it yet. In an appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, she admitted that she wouldn't be watching "My Mind & Me" anytime soon.

"The reason why is because we lived some of that together. We went through that, and we found healing, and we've moved past some of it," she explained. "And even if it's something she went through, and I didn't know she went through it, as a mother, it's gonna affect me. It's gonna hurt my stomach... I'm going to wish I could go and protect her." Teefey went on to add that she's not quite ready to see some of the worst moments in her daughter's life. "You want to take away your kids' pain. You don't want them to have to experience that even though that is part of developing who they're going to be."

In another interview with E! News, Teefey admitted that even Gomez agreed not to watch it yet for the same reasons. "It kind of just put me in a headspace that you just don't want to revisit after you've grown through so much," she said, adding that she'll make it a point to tune in sometime in the future. "When the time comes, and I feel like I'm ready to watch it, I'll watch it. But what I've seen of it, it's beautiful."