The Awkward Carrie Underwood Joke Peyton Manning Made At The CMA Awards

Though Carrie Underwood co-hosted the CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley for years, 2022 saw her watch the show from the audience — and be on the receiving end of a monologue joke for a change. It all went down when Peyton Manning (who co-hosted the awards with Luke Bryan) quipped (via New York Post), "Carrie Underwood and I have a lot in common. We both work with Brad Paisley, we've both been on 'Sunday Night Football' a lot and we're both very nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight." Bryan then responded, "Hell, even I'm nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight."

While it all seemed pretty innocent, many fans will know the football star was seemingly alluding to an awkward moment during the 2021 CMA Awards when many viewers claimed Underwood was giving Bryan (who hosted solo) a little side eye. That came after he appeared to call out the star as her husband, Mike Fisher, after he was vocal on Instagram with his support for Aaron Rodgers amid his stance on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "We're following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe and it's so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together. Or immunized? Who is it? Just playin'!" Bryan said during his 2021 monologue as he pointed into the crowd, before the camera cut to Underwood who didn't exactly seem impressed.