Bethenny Frankel Claims She Saved Two RHONY Stars From Being Fired

Even though Bethenny Frankel twice hopped on and off the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City," many still consider her to be the queen of the franchise's Big Apple installment. Now the Skinny Girl entrepreneur is revealing on her new podcast, "ReWives," just how much power she also wielded behind the scenes.

Cast in Season 1 of "RHONY" when she was not yet either a wife or a mother, Frankel's entrepreneurial spirit and "tells-it-like-it-is" attitude cemented her as the breakout star of the series. But at the end of Season 3, the NYC native left the show mostly due to its negative perception in the public; not everyone understands the genius of the "Housewives" franchise, apparently. After a few years of exploring what the outside world had to offer, she gave the people what they wanted and returned to her home on "RHONY" for Season 7. Sadly, Frankel decided to leave "RHONY" for good after Season 11 because she was ready to move on in her career and her life.

It's clear from this flip-flopping that "RHONY" needed Frankel, not the other way around. So it's no surprise to hear that the Housewife was actually able to save two of her fellow castmates from getting kicked off the show.