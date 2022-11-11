Nicki Swift Asks: Who Should Gisele Bündchen Date Next? - Exclusive Survey

As they say, all good things come to an end, and that's exactly what happened with Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's marriage. The two officially announced they'd called it quits at the end of October, with both posting messages to Instagram Stories, per People. "We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," the supermodel wrote in her self-deleting statement.

Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about when the gorgeous duo will start dating again, with Nicki Swift asking matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, and life coach and relationship expert Nicole Moore, who they think will take the plunge back into the dating game first. Both agreed that Brady might have a little fun now that he's a single dad, thought it's more than likely it will be the former Victoria's Secret Angel who we'll see in a serious relationship first.

But who would the world like to see the newly single duo stepping out with? To find out, we took that question to Nicki Swift's readers.