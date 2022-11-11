Nicki Swift Asks: Who Should Gisele Bündchen Date Next? - Exclusive Survey
As they say, all good things come to an end, and that's exactly what happened with Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's marriage. The two officially announced they'd called it quits at the end of October, with both posting messages to Instagram Stories, per People. "We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," the supermodel wrote in her self-deleting statement.
Since then, there's been plenty of speculation about when the gorgeous duo will start dating again, with Nicki Swift asking matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, and life coach and relationship expert Nicole Moore, who they think will take the plunge back into the dating game first. Both agreed that Brady might have a little fun now that he's a single dad, thought it's more than likely it will be the former Victoria's Secret Angel who we'll see in a serious relationship first.
But who would the world like to see the newly single duo stepping out with? To find out, we took that question to Nicki Swift's readers.
Should Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen get back together?
Nicki Swift's YouTube subscribers had their say on who Gisele Bündchen should turn her attention to next, and people clearly have some strong feelings. Our poll received 10,000 responses, with the majority of our respondents putting the supermodel with none other than her ex-boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio. The "Titanic" star (who, let's pretend isn't reportedly dating Gigi Hadid) got 28% of the votes, despite all that (totally scientific) research suggesting he's not a fan of dating models over the age of 25 and the fact he and Bündchen already dated on and off for around six years. DiCaprio was closely followed by a man we also know has no aversion to spending a little time with stunning women, Pete Davidson, as 22% of those we asked thought the comedian would be a good match for Bündchen.
In third place, with 21% of the votes, we have Bradley Cooper, while the also newly single Jason Momoa (he announced he and Lisa Bonet were going their separate ways in January) nabbed himself 19% of the votes. Last but not least, 11% of respondents thought Bündchen should date the uber-handsome Michael B. Jordan, who also experienced his own breakup shortly before the supermodel when he split with Lori Harvey after around two years of dating.
As for if our readers are clairvoyant and Bündchen really does end up with one of these eligible bachelors? Watch this space.