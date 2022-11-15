Jamie Lee Curtis Doubles Down On Her Desire To Work With Lindsay Lohan Again

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are two of the most talked-about names in Hollywood, and as fans of the pair know, they have worked together in the past on the 2003 film, "Freaky Friday." In the movie, the pair played a mother/daughter duo who switch bodies as all hilarity ensues. According to IMDb, the film was pretty popular at the box office, grossing $160 million worldwide.

Curtis and Lohan have talked about working together on several occasions, including in a 2004 interview. According to Movie Web, Lohan sat down with Agent Orange, and the actor spoke about working with Curtis. "Me and Jamie got along right from the start. We had this great chemistry," she told the outlet before sharing more details on how it was really easy to work with such a seasoned veteran. "I think that Jamie and I have so much in common; it was easier for me to pick up little things that she does, and use that in the role," she added.

Around the same time as Lohan's interview, Curtis spoke with IGN about the "Freaky Friday" role and how it really brought her back to her teenage years. "It was a fun reminder," she told the outlet. "It gave me the ability to remind myself how difficult teenage-hood is. We think it's easy and carefree," she said before giving an impersonation. Now, she's ready to get back in the saddle and work with Lohan again — especially since Lohan has returned to acting.