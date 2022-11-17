Angel Carter Having Possession Of Aaron Carter's Ashes Has Fans Emotional

Following Aaron Carter's untimely death, his brother Nick Carter announced that he created a mental health fund in the late singer's memory — with the hopes of helping others struggling with mental health disorders. Meanwhile, his sister Angel Carter posted a few throwback photos that absolutely broke our hearts, and now many fans are glad that Aaron's ashes will stay with his twin until a final resting place is determined.

Many took to social media to praise the decision. "I still can't get used to Aaron being dead, let alone cremated. At least his ashes are with the sister he loved so much," one fan tweeted. Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "#aaroncarter was cremated, and he's with Angel, I figured that's what they'd do." While a third added, "It is sad on many levels. The one positive is Angel got them, she is the person most suited."

According to ET, the late singer's ashes will remain with his sister until his funeral, and further plans have not yet been made public. The outlet reports that Aaron's attorney advised him to draft a will, but it was "not completed in time."