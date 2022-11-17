Call Me By Your Name Director Doesn't Hesitate On Topic Of Working With Armie Hammer Again

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

"Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino doesn't seem to have any qualms about working with Armie Hammer again despite all the controversies surrounding the actor. In January 2021, multiple women accused Hammer of sexual abuse. Courtney Vucekovich was among the first to make the allegations, telling Page Six that she had dated the actor for a few months in 2020, and that their relationship was "mentally, physically, emotionally, financially" consuming. She said that when they broke up, she had to enter a hospitalization program for PTSD and trauma.

Shortly thereafter, Paige Lorenze spoke to the same outlet, saying that she also had a brief, yet abusive, relationship with Hammer. She had allegedly been coerced to participate in knife play, where he would mark her body as if he was "branding" her. Then, in March 2021, a woman named Effie came forward with her own set of allegations, revealing that the star had "abused [her] mentally, emotionally, and sexually," and recalling an instance where he "repeatedly slammed [her] head against a wall, bruising my [her]" (via USA Today). What's more, Hammer had been accused of cannibalism as well, with the accusers alleging that he expressed interest in devouring their body parts.

The disgraced actor denied all these claims and moved to the Cayman Islands, where he is reportedly working as a timeshare salesman. And while he's now a Hollywood pariah, Guadagnino seemingly still wants to work with him.