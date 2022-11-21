Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert's DWTS Finale Performance Slashed By On-Set Accident

Considering the fact that it's a live dance competition show, it's not surprising that quite a few celebrity contestants and professional dancers, alike, have experienced injuries while competing on "Dancing with the Stars." Sometimes the scary injuries can happen in a split second. For example, Melissa Rycroft got injured during camera blocking for a team dance on the All-Star season, resulting in a herniated disc in her neck. "Her sneakers kind of got stuck," her partner, Tony Dovolani, said. "She had a whiplash where her entire neck kind of cracked."

On Season 31, Mark Ballas' ongoing back injury flared up during Halloween Week, per Variety, resulting in his partner, Charli D'Amelio, having to rehearse their dance with Pasha Pashkov. Luckily, Ballas ended up being able to dance for the live taping.

Although a lot of dancers will try to push through the pain, sometimes it's not advised to do so. For example, Derek Hough had a neck injury during the All-Star season and after careful consideration and talking to doctors, he called Ballas to fill in and dance with his partner for the live show, per Entertainment Tonight. Following in her fiancé's unfortunate footsteps, Hayley Erbert sustained an injury during camera blocking for the Season 31 "DWTS" finale.