Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert's DWTS Finale Performance Slashed By On-Set Accident
Considering the fact that it's a live dance competition show, it's not surprising that quite a few celebrity contestants and professional dancers, alike, have experienced injuries while competing on "Dancing with the Stars." Sometimes the scary injuries can happen in a split second. For example, Melissa Rycroft got injured during camera blocking for a team dance on the All-Star season, resulting in a herniated disc in her neck. "Her sneakers kind of got stuck," her partner, Tony Dovolani, said. "She had a whiplash where her entire neck kind of cracked."
On Season 31, Mark Ballas' ongoing back injury flared up during Halloween Week, per Variety, resulting in his partner, Charli D'Amelio, having to rehearse their dance with Pasha Pashkov. Luckily, Ballas ended up being able to dance for the live taping.
Although a lot of dancers will try to push through the pain, sometimes it's not advised to do so. For example, Derek Hough had a neck injury during the All-Star season and after careful consideration and talking to doctors, he called Ballas to fill in and dance with his partner for the live show, per Entertainment Tonight. Following in her fiancé's unfortunate footsteps, Hayley Erbert sustained an injury during camera blocking for the Season 31 "DWTS" finale.
Hayley Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking
Sometimes, the show can't go on. This proved to be the case for Selma Blair, who had to exit Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" earlier than she had hoped. During the fourth week of competition, Blair said that MRI results showed her body wasn't responding well to dancing and it was "taking a hit" due to her MS diagnosis. "... I can't go on with the competition," she said in her rehearsal package (via CBS News).
Later the same season, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert shared that they wouldn't be performing their anticipated dance during the Season 31 finale after Erbert sustained a shoulder injury. "We were doing a lift we've danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder," the "DWTS" judge said in his Instagram post caption. The six-time Mirrorball trophy winner went on to explain that his fiancée was "ready to push through and perform," but they both realized that wasn't the best thing to do.
In a YouTube reaction video, Erbert mentioned that she danced with a concussion on "So You Think You Can Dance." She explained that she was in the middle of a line of three dancers, and she got a concussion while they swung their heads back and forth during rehearsal. Hough and Erbert have made home dance videos before, so we are hoping that they'll still share the dance when they can.