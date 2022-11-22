Anne Heche's Ex-Boyfriend Seeks Major Payout From Her Estate
Months after Anne Heche's sudden passing, the battle over her estate continues.
The actor died in August following a car crash, after which her son, Homer Laffoon, claimed control of her estate with the argument that he's "the person with the highest priority of appointment," per documents obtained by the New York Post. But his claim was contested by James Tupper, Heche's ex, who then alleged that the late actor had entrusted her assets to him before she passed. Tupper purported that Heche left a will in the form of an email sent to him in 2011. "My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children," the email supposedly read, per E! News.
At the time, Tupper argued that Laffoon was not the best person to handle what Heche had left, since he had already been estranged from her before she died. Tupper also noted Laffoon's questionable behavior, such as changing the locks of Heche's home and barring his brother, Atlas, the child Tupper shares with Heche, from entering the property. However, the rights to assume control of Heche's estate, which E! News reported as being only around $400,000, were eventually granted to her eldest son.
But now another party has entered the picture asking for part of the actor's net worth.
Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend seeks $150,000 in repayment
Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane claims that the actor owed him $150,000 at the time of her death, and now he wants his money back. Per documents collected by People, Jane's legal team alleged that he let Heche borrow $157,000 and that she still owed him a little more than $149,000. The "Six Days, Seven Nights" star apparently promised to pay him $10,000 monthly, but she was only able to fulfill the end of her bargain twice. The documents also noted that Jane expects to be paid back $137,000 in principal, as well as $9,814.79 in interest and $2,291.85 in late charges.
To make matters even more complicated, Lynne Mishele, the woman who was inside the home Heche crashed into, is also suing her estate for $2 million, per CNN. Per Mishele's court filings, she was "completely traumatized" after the accident and was left "without a place to live." Her "entire life's worth of her personal possessions" was also ruined by the fire, hence the hefty lawsuit. As of this writing, Homer Laffoon has yet to issue a statement as to how he plans to handle these two claims.