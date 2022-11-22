Anne Heche's Ex-Boyfriend Seeks Major Payout From Her Estate

Months after Anne Heche's sudden passing, the battle over her estate continues.

The actor died in August following a car crash, after which her son, Homer Laffoon, claimed control of her estate with the argument that he's "the person with the highest priority of appointment," per documents obtained by the New York Post. But his claim was contested by James Tupper, Heche's ex, who then alleged that the late actor had entrusted her assets to him before she passed. Tupper purported that Heche left a will in the form of an email sent to him in 2011. "My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children," the email supposedly read, per E! News.

At the time, Tupper argued that Laffoon was not the best person to handle what Heche had left, since he had already been estranged from her before she died. Tupper also noted Laffoon's questionable behavior, such as changing the locks of Heche's home and barring his brother, Atlas, the child Tupper shares with Heche, from entering the property. However, the rights to assume control of Heche's estate, which E! News reported as being only around $400,000, were eventually granted to her eldest son.

But now another party has entered the picture asking for part of the actor's net worth.