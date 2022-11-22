Armie Hammer Suffers The Loss Of His Dad, Michael Armand Hammer

Michael Armand Hammer, the father of actor Armie Hammer died on November 20, 2022, per TMZ. Michael, a businessman, is reported to have died of cancer, according to the outlet. In addition to his work with Occidental Petroleum, Michael was engaged in philanthropy through various organizations. After Armie was reportedly selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, he explained that he was cut off from his family's wealth, per People.

A statement shared by a representative of the Hammer family to People following Michael's death states, "Michael Hammer has passed away after a long, hard fight with cancer and is now at peace."

Although a full list of the relatives by whom Michael is survived was not immediately available, Armie has a brother named Viktor (via Distractify). Michael's sister, Casey, was among those featured in the Discovery+ documentary series made on the Hammer family, "House of Hammer," and she was interviewed by The Daily Beast ahead of the premiere of the docuseries.