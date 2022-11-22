Armie Hammer Suffers The Loss Of His Dad, Michael Armand Hammer
Michael Armand Hammer, the father of actor Armie Hammer died on November 20, 2022, per TMZ. Michael, a businessman, is reported to have died of cancer, according to the outlet. In addition to his work with Occidental Petroleum, Michael was engaged in philanthropy through various organizations. After Armie was reportedly selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, he explained that he was cut off from his family's wealth, per People.
A statement shared by a representative of the Hammer family to People following Michael's death states, "Michael Hammer has passed away after a long, hard fight with cancer and is now at peace."
Although a full list of the relatives by whom Michael is survived was not immediately available, Armie has a brother named Viktor (via Distractify). Michael's sister, Casey, was among those featured in the Discovery+ documentary series made on the Hammer family, "House of Hammer," and she was interviewed by The Daily Beast ahead of the premiere of the docuseries.
Armie Hammer and his family have become controversial
Particularly since the release of the Discovery+ docuseries "House of Hammer," Michael Armand Hammer and actor son Armie Hammer have been viewed by the public in a new light. The series featured numerous allegations of abuse by both Armie and Michael, with Michael's sister, Casey Hammer, suggesting that the patterns of abuse in the family continued across multiple generations, per Entertainment Weekly. "It exposes not only Armie, but it exposes my family and what I've been saying for the last 61 years about the multi-generational abuse by the men," Casey was quoted as saying.
In a separate piece from Entertainment Weekly, the abuse allegations brought forward by Casey and others are detailed. Casey also claims Armie's parents cut her out of her father's will. "This behavior is deep-rooted ... every generation of my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse," she said. "I know my grandfather had a dark side. I saw my father's dark side firsthand. And I've seen my brother's dark side. Now it's Armie Hammer."
Armie has denied the allegations of abuse, per Variety.