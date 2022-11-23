Selma Blair And Christina Applegate Bond Over MS Diagnoses

In recent years, Christina Applegate and Selma Blair have found themselves in the spotlight because of their respective multiple sclerosis diagnoses. Blair first went public with her diagnosis in 2018, sharing the news with fans on Instagram as she praised her wardrobe designer for making it easy to get into clothing for her Netflix show.

"I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled," she wrote. Blair continued, "I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it." She also thanked her friends for the love and support she had received since the doctors gave her the initial diagnosis. The star also shared that she wished to give others in a similar situation some "hope."

A few years after Blair revealed her diagnosis to fans, Applegate took to social media to share her own news. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet in August 2021 (via Us Weekly). "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she wrote before noting it's been a "tough" road. But there is one silver lining — Blair and Applegate have each other to lean on.