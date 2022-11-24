Insider Claims Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Aren't Closing Any Doors On Reconciliation

Days after news of their split first came to light, Hollywood Life revealed that neither Harry Styles nor Olivia Wilde was willing to admit their relationship was over. "Harry will not say that they have broken up — just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause," the insider explained. "No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds." While that's great in terms of avoiding a Ross Gellar/Rachel Green-type situation, things are still a little murky. "Harry says he does not know what the future holds," the source added. "They have been talking about it for some time. But he will not say it is over and neither will she"

It's also unlikely that if the two rekindled their romance, Styles would be willing to share it with the world. After all, a few months before their alleged split, Styles told Rolling Stone, "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively." Wilde has likewise spoken about keeping her personal life out of the spotlight. In an interview with Vogue last year, she explained, "When you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love." Whatever the future holds, we're wishing the best for these two.