Fans Can't Get Over How Much Kanye West Has To Pay Kim Kardashian In Child Support

It's been a long, arduous journey, but Kime is officially over. As reported by TMZ, Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian have finalized their divorce after a years-long public battle. To recap, Kardashian and Ye appeared to keep a united front during the early days of their separation, but it didn't take long before their divorce became quite contentious. In January 2022, Ye accused the reality star of keeping him from their daughter Chicago's birthday party, something she vehemently denied. It wasn't long before the rapper launched a vicious online smear campaign against Kardashian's then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, which included a disturbing music video. According to Cosmopolitan, these lows are just the tip of the iceberg. Now that their divorce now finalized. it appears that the public breakdown of Kim and Ye's relationship has finally come to pass.

According to the settlement, the former spouses will share joint custody of their four children, and each will be afforded equal access. The settlement also stipulated that from now on, both Ye and Kardashian will have to undergo mediation should they be at odds with how to parent their children. The kicker? If one parent decides to skip the session, the other will receive the deciding vote. A separate update from TMZ also states that Ye will have to hand over that $4.5 million mansion he bought which sits right next door to Kardashian.

Of course, no celebrity divorce is complete without an outrageous child support settlement, and social media can't stop talking about the outrageous amount of cash Ye will have to pay his ex-wife.