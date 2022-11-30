Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Solidifies Plans For Her Next Baby
Lala Kent shares daughter Ocean with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. Despite the child connection, Kent and Emmett parted ways in November 2021 after rumors of cheating allegations aired on his part, per Us Weekly. "Randall did not want to split but it was Lala's decision. The trust is gone. He's been trying to win her back," a source told the outlet.
Kent has since moved on, but she's keeping things casual with her next relationship. Or is she? In October 2022, Kent hinted that she was falling in love with someone, but after the intense publicity from her split with Emmett, she's keeping things personal. That doesn't mean she's stepping away from "Vanderpump Rules." She's just keeping her relationship status on the DL.
Despite all the drama, Kent is all about being a mom. Her Instagram presence is all about baby Ocean. "My little ride or die for life," Kent captioned a post of her and her daughter in April 2022. Now, it seems like Kent is ready for one more and she has a game plan.
Lala Kent is going to use a sperm donor
Lala Kent is planning her next pregnancy — with or without a relationship. On the November 25th episode of Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast, Kent told Shay about her baby plans. "I'm thinking around the summertime I'll start trying to get pregnant," Kent shared. She added, "So, because I'm pretty good to go, I could just do the insemination process." Kent went on, talking about intrauterine insemination (IUI), where she would be inseminated with sperm from a donor.
Kent said that she's still open to a relationship, but she doesn't want to bet on that. "There's such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live, I'm not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s*** that has happened in my life," Kent said. (For the record, she lives in Bel Air, per Bravo.) "I'm doing a sperm donor, period. I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way," Kent said definitively. "I don't want another person involved." She explained to Shay that she's already spoken to a fertility expert and has the plan down pat.