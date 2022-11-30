Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Solidifies Plans For Her Next Baby

Lala Kent shares daughter Ocean with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. Despite the child connection, Kent and Emmett parted ways in November 2021 after rumors of cheating allegations aired on his part, per Us Weekly. "Randall did not want to split but it was Lala's decision. The trust is gone. He's been trying to win her back," a source told the outlet.

Kent has since moved on, but she's keeping things casual with her next relationship. Or is she? In October 2022, Kent hinted that she was falling in love with someone, but after the intense publicity from her split with Emmett, she's keeping things personal. That doesn't mean she's stepping away from "Vanderpump Rules." She's just keeping her relationship status on the DL.

Despite all the drama, Kent is all about being a mom. Her Instagram presence is all about baby Ocean. "My little ride or die for life," Kent captioned a post of her and her daughter in April 2022. Now, it seems like Kent is ready for one more and she has a game plan.