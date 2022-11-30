What Really Happened With Bethenny Frankel's Failed Talk Show?

As a "Real Housewives of New York" alum, Bethenny Frankel will go down in history as one of the most memorable reality show stars of all time. However, the New York native has also made major boss moves outside of the franchise, which she's twice departed (after Seasons 3 and 11), per People. In 2012, Frankel landed her own talk show on Fox, entitled "Bethenny" (via the Los Angeles Times). While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres, who produced the show, Frankel shared her reaction to the opportunity. "I'm so excited, you have been so behind me for so long and so supportive, and so mellow," said Frankel. "I've so enjoyed working with you and I'm so excited," she added.

Over the course of the show's run, Frankel delivered entertaining, insightful, and, at times, confrontational interviews, with celebrities like Martha Stewart, Kate Gosselin, and most infamously, Omarosa. There were also lighter moments thrown into the mix, including the time "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss gushed about her wedding. Unfortunately, "Bethenny" didn't make it past one season. After filming 185 episodes, the show was canceled, per People. Years later, we know just what went down.